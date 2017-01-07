Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you have a way of looking at issues in their entirety, which allows resolutions to come forward more quickly. Others admire your ability to digest the bad with the good. If you are single, you are unusually attractive to potential suitors. Fall 2017 could be one of the most romantic periods of your life. If you are attached, the two of you work on the quality of your interactions together. There is the possibility of a new addition to your family. TAURUS is earthy and revealing when around you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might want to stand up to someone who sometimes acts without caring about others’ feelings. Use your instincts, but understand that you are unlikely to change how this person acts and/or behaves. The only person you can change is you. Tonight: Keep it loose and easy.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You won’t hesitate to let someone know how you feel; however, you might not like his or her response. You know the controlling nature of this person. Tap into your imagination for ways of easing the pressure and creating a less reactive atmosphere. Tonight: In the limelight.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might want to let someone reveal his or her true colours. Before you say anything, do some processing. Be appreciative for the glimpse you get into this person’s soul. If your comments are critical, you won’t get to know him or her completely. Tonight: Not to be found.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx