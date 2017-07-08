Horoscope for Saturday, July 8, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often debate the pros and cons of both sides of an argument. In some sense, this back and forth could make finding solutions easier, but many of you might not experience that if you are not open-minded. If you are single, your desirability is not in question. Sometime after fall, you are likely to enter a period where you could meet The One. If you are attached, the two of you open up more to each other’s views. Your significant other might be more practical, whereas you often take an emotional approach. CAPRICORN opens the path to more logic.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Touch base with a loved one who demonstrates his or her caring, but who also often gives you an earful. You have a lot to gain by listening to this person, even if most of the time you disagree. You might want to back away from a heated situation. Tonight: A must appearance.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Your imagination could kick in and make your work or a complicated situation easier. On the other hand, you might be creating unattainable and impractical goals. Try to add some realism if you do not want to be disappointed. Tonight: Out and about with favourite people.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)One-on-one relating takes you down a path where you’ll gain a better understanding of what is happening. Know that nothing at this moment is written in stone. Be willing to take a risk or two. As a result, your life will become more exciting. Tonight: With a favourite person.CANCER (June 21-July 22)