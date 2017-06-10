Horoscope for Saturday, June 10, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you tend to be more serious and grounded than usual. One-on-one relating means a lot to you, and though you can be charming and witty, you also can be sombre and serious. If you are single, you could connect with someone who is more serious than those you have dated in the past. You are likely to meet this person through a friendship or in a meeting. If you are attached, you and your significant other might be in the process of recalibrating your relationship. Honour the changes you both have experienced since you met. CAPRICORN is not as fun-loving as you are.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You could feel as if your energy is off. Your anger might emerge at odd moments. You probably are not angry with anyone you are dealing with right now, but a situation around you might trigger an event from your past. Tonight: Take the lead in bringing others together.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You might feel out of sorts when dealing with a sudden insight or a difficult emotional matter. You have a lot of questions that you’ll want and need to ask. The results are likely to be unusually rewarding. Your caring side emerges later in the day. Tonight: Hang out and relax.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)The unexpected occurs wherever you go. Fiery moments surround a conversation involving a family member. You see financial matters very differently from how others involved do. Caring emanates, despite a disagreement. You can bypass a problem easily. Tonight: Your treat.CANCER (June 21-July 22)