Horoscope for Saturday, June 24, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you feel as if you have a magic wand, as you seem to be able to create much more of what you desire, especially after September 2017. You will head in a new direction and remain open to more dynamic interactions. You’ll also review your long-term goals frequently. If you are single, your magnetism attracts many suitors. You could meet someone significant who could make you very happy. If you are attached, the two of you relate well, but you’ll need to tame a tendency to be too me-oriented. Dote on your sweetie more often. A fellow CANCER could be significant in your life.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Your family and domestic life soar in importance. An adjustment to your priorities might be necessary. Your finances could be the core issue stimulating a revision, and not necessarily a negative one. You could be very active. Remain positive. Tonight: Invite others over.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)How you say what you think is equally as important as what you say. Consider the impact of your words, but also the tone of your voice. Ask yourself if you are sending mixed signals inadvertently or intentionally. Tonight: Choose your favourite Saturday-night activity.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Be aware of how much you want to reach an understanding about an important matter. You might not be as responsive, as you could be a bit unsure of yourself. Decide to take a risk; it might be the only path to a better relationship. Tonight: Choose a favourite stressbuster.CANCER (June 21-July 22)