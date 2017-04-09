Horoscope for Sunday, April 9, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you need to focus on clarity and understanding. It’s not that your language skills are becoming weaker; it’s that Mercury, the planet of communication, goes retrograde and creates some problems when you’re relating to others. Do not sign any papers unless you are sure of yourself. If you are single, dating could be frustrating. Take your time getting to know someone. If you are attached, the two of you often find yourselves in silly arguments because of a verbal misunderstanding. Try to not personalize any comments. LIBRA finally clears up a problem.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Others assume a more dominant role than usual. In a sense, being somewhat passive works well for you. You like seeing others become more assertive. Communication might feel stymied between you and someone at a distance, Tonight: Go where you can be entertained.This Week: The full moon late Monday could greatly affect your week.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowYou have a lot going for you. Nevertheless, because of a lack of planning, you might not accomplish everything you had set out to do. You certainly can try, though. Allow greater give-and-take between you and a loved one. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.This Week: Be more enthusiastic about a new diet and/or project.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)