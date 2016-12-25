Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you express more of what you want with the belief that others will listen. Know that people will want to know your desires and will support you in what feels reasonable to them. An older relative or boss could have a profound influence on your year. If you are single, meeting someone happens with ease come fall 2017. However, don’t commit until you are ready. If you are attached, the two of you often can be found out watching a sports game. Still, make sure to create plenty of downtime together. SAGITTARIUS understands you almost too well.ARIES (March 21-April 19)One-on-one relating proves to be the most rewarding, even if you are surrounded by lots of people. However, you don’t appreciate fickle personalities. Express your gratitude in a way that a friend can hear. You might be delighted by how this person responds. Tonight: Say “yes.”This Week: Explore your options.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowEnjoy being doted upon today. You can’t seem to get enough time with a loved one. The feelings between you are mutual. Express your caring in a meaningful way. You could be overwhelmed by everything that you are feeling. Tonight: Flow with the moment.This Week: You appreciate closeness, but you might prefer to detach more.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

