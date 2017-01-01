Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you find that your energy dwindles for reasons you can’t seem to understand. Better health habits and letting go of negative patterns could turn this issue around for you. Stay focused on creating healthy emotional patterns. If you are single, you will meet someone where you least expect to. How passionate you feel about this person will be up to you and your openness. If you are attached, the two of you might take up a new mutual interest that will strengthen your connection. Be careful not to let fatigue create negativity between you. AQUARIUS makes an excellent friend for you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might want to resist making the party rounds, but you won’t be able to avoid it. You will want to touch base with your friends and loved ones. Opportunities come through a special person who will make this day close to perfect. Tonight: Ask, and you shall receive.This Week: Allow others to air their issues.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowConcerns surround a friend who seems to be unusually unstable or upset. Trying to help this person root out the problem could be futile, especially today, as he or she seems to be in denial. Demonstrate your caring, but don’t push. Tonight: Be willing to step up to the plate.This Week: Take charge at work and run the show.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx