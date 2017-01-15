Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open up to many new ideas, and you also see an increase in your awareness. In fact, you become more intuitive than in the recent past. You seem to know what is going to happen before it takes place. If you are single, you could meet someone who seems too good to be true. Make sure this person is everything you want before making any commitments. If you are attached, the two of you connect on both a mental and an emotional level, where you don’t even need to use words. Your connection deepens as a result. VIRGO adores you, even if he or she is often critical of your actions.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Listen carefully to feedback, but also make sure you pace yourself — you can’t do everything. You might perceive something differently from how it is being portrayed. Avoid challenging someone, as he or she is already aware of this dichotomy. Tonight: In the limelight.This Week: Others could be feisty and argumentative.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowYour creativity will surge to great heights, as long as you don’t hold back. Revisit a long-term goal to see whether you really still want to fulfil it. If not, you might want to revise your thinking. You change, and your goals change. Tonight: Let go of concerns, and have more fun.This Week: You could be irritated by a friend’s efforts. Say little, and look the other way.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

