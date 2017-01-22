Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you can make your dreams become a reality. You demonstrate an ability to manifest your desires more than even before. This skill will prove to be very useful for you. If you are single, consider what type of person would be your ideal sweetie. Once you decide, you will be able to find what you are looking for. If you are attached, stay in sync with your significant other in order to decide what is next for the two of you. Excitement surrounds your activities and your bond. Keep the friendship between you a high priority. SAGITTARIUS has a different perspective from you but not an incompatible one.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You know how to relax and revive your energy levels. You must also do the same for your mind. You could get into a fabulous book, lose yourself in a favourite piece of music and/or go off to the movies. You will see a difference in how you feel. Tonight: Have a long-overdue chat.This Week: A new beginning is possible.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowOne-on-one relating adds another dimension to a special relationship in your life. Spending some quiet, lazy time with this person helps to strengthen your bond. A new beginning becomes possible with an older friend or relative. Tonight: Respond to a caring inquiry.This Week: A loved one wants you to lean on him or her more.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)