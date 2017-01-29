Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you break past self-imposed restrictions and feel much better. You have taken your time transforming these views, and it is paying off. You also adjust your financial perspective as well. If you are single, you could meet someone whom you find to be very exciting, and vice versa. This person is likely to be quite different from those you have dated previously. If you are attached, the two of you opt to be more adventurous. Plan to take a special trip together in the near future. PISCES is often too emotional for you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Use the early morning for any matter that is important to you. By midday, you will become more introspective than you have been in a while. As a result, you might discover that you have a different perspective about a certain matter. Make necessary adjustments. Tonight: Early to bed.This Week: You hit your power days of the month on Tuesday and Wednesday.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowFriends surround you. Know that you need to stick to your original plans. A certain amount of spontaneity will happen naturally. A friend depends on you to come through for him or her. A young person is likely to initiate a conversation. Tonight: Think outside the box.This Week: Use Monday and Thursday for important dealings with others.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)