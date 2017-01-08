Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you move forward with a tried and tested plan. Your creativity emerges in the process. Allow others to participate in making an idea even stronger through some criticism. Listen and try to understand their logic. If you are single, you might meet someone who could become much more than just an acquaintance. Get to know each other well before committing. If you are attached, fall 2017 will be meaningful for both you and your sweetie. Your relationship could become much warmer than in the recent past. GEMINI can be witty.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might have planned this day to get certain projects done, but you could wake up with a sense of concern. Whether or not it is justified, only time can tell. If you feel uneasy or awkward, make choices that will help you get past any insecurity. Tonight: Tell it like it is.This Week: Some wildness erupts at a later point in the week.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowNothing is written in stone. Have a long-overdue talk with someone about your priorities, and listen to what is important to him or her. Though you might feel as if the conversation is complete, this person is likely to feel otherwise. Tonight: Invite a friend over for dinner.This Week: Curb possessiveness.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx