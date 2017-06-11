Horoscope for Sunday, June 11, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you flip back and forth between your light and airy self to a more serious and practical person. Often these changes surprise those around you. If you are single, someone you meet might have difficulty handling both sides of your personality. The person who accepts you for everything you are will be the right choice for you. If you are attached, the two of you often jump from situation to situation quickly. Your versatility makes your bond even stronger. You could find CAPRICORN boring.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Many of your loved ones have the expectation that you will take the lead if a problem ensues. A family member will express how relieved he or she is when you pitch in and do your best to handle these matters, as will be the case right now. Tonight: You are on the right path.This Week: Emphasize friendship and important meetings through Wednesday.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowYou have a lot to listen to. You could have a strong reaction to what people say. Detach; only then will you be able to gain a broader perspective. A friend triggers your imagination as you make plans. Do what you have been putting off. Tonight: Where the action is.This Week: You have a strong way of dealing with others.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)