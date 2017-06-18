Horoscope for Sunday, June 18, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often take off suddenly with a friend or loved one. Impulsiveness will lead to interesting and fun happenings. Your openness becomes contagious, as people willingly reveal more of themselves. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone you really enjoy being around. The type of relationship you develop depends on both of you. If you are attached, the two of you might opt to be more playful together. You often will make a last-minute change of plans just to have more quality time together. ARIES makes a great friend and anchor for you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might want to deflect some of the attention you are receiving. In fact, no one would be surprised if you suddenly vanished and turned up at one of your favourite spots. Someone at a distance could be difficult to reach. Tonight: Willingly adjust your plans, if need be.This Week: Assessing your finances occupies a lot of time.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowListen to your inner voice, as you’ll need to deal with some latent anger that could pop up in a non-controversial conversation. You’ll see that what occurred today will allow you to root out the real cause of your reaction. Tonight: Speak your mind.This Week: You hit your strongest days of the month Monday and Tuesday.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)