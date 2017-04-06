Horoscope for Thursday, April 6, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open up to a multitude of possibilities. When others are stumped or frustrated, you are able to offer a solution. Sometimes, you don’t even realize how creative you are. You might be considering a life change, which could involve some travel or going back to school. If you are single, someone quite exotic will enter your life. The experience of getting to know this person could change your life in an unexpected way. If you are attached, the two of you grow in new ways, adding more dimensions to your life together. LEO often gives you an extra boost of confidence.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You could be rethinking a commitment that involves opening your mind. For some of you, spiritual studies and travel might be the key that opens the door. Others might be quite imaginative in making choices that will help them evolve. Observe a tendency to go to extremes, especially financially. Tonight: Where the action is.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Passion runs high no matter what you choose to do. You need to trust your feelings as they slide in and out most of the day. You can be irreversibly angry one minute and totally surprised the next. Despite being a sign with so much depth, you are likely to be unusually flaky at present. Tonight: Give in to spontaneity.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)How you perceive a situation could define your mood. You can go from calm to hostile in a New York minute. Slow down. You need to connect with an important person in your life. Work with the unexpected. Tonight: Hit the “pause” button, if only for a few minutes.CANCER (June 21-July 22)