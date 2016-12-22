Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you find that others count on you and want you to take the lead. Though you might need to adjust to handling what they ask of you, you will make it your pleasure to take on the responsibility. If you are single, romance will knock on your door. The person you meet through your work or a community commitment could become a long-term relationship. If you are attached, the two of you move to a new level of understanding. Both of you enjoy going out on the town together. LIBRA appreciates your leadership skills and would like to learn from you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Confusion arises when dealing with someone who holds sway over you. Be open and share more of yourself. A loved one knows how to charm you into doing whatever he or she wants. Observe this person, and you might pick up a thing or two. Tonight: Say “yes” to an invitation.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Understand that someone you see often around the holidays could be unusually demanding of your time. Fortunately, you have a lot of flexibility in your schedule. Understand that a partner might have bouts of jealousy. Be flattered rather than annoyed. Tonight: Play it easy.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You like surprises, which is why you don’t make rigid plans. A partner could get too territorial for your taste. Stay centred, and know that this moment will pass. Be more open-minded, and be willing to be impulsive more often. Tonight: Fun under the mistletoe.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx