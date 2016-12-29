Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you have a unique opportunity heading your way. The unexpected pops up around your domestic life. Understand that what occurs will be for the best. A change on the home front is a strong possibility. If you are single, you might not meet someone who knocks your socks off before the second half of 2017. Nevertheless, trust in your desirability. If you are attached, be sensitive to your partner, as he or she might be going through an identity crisis. You could have a similar experience and will need his or her support. A fellow CAPRICORN could challenge the very basis of your decision-making process.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Take charge of a situation rather than be spontaneous and impulsive. You could be dealing with a higher-up. Whatever is ailing you will be noticed. Prepare for a question or two. Use your instincts when handling an issue that keeps weighing you down. Tonight: Adjust to the moment.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Take an overview, and you’ll gain a perspective that allows you to come up with a solution. Still, make sure your sources are trustworthy. A friend could be saying what he or she thinks you want to hear rather than what is true. Tonight: Surround yourself with music.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)One-on-one relating can be challenging, but with your skill set it doesn’t have to be. Listen to the other party carefully, and verify that you are correct in your assumptions. There is an element of confusion running through your day. Tonight: Out with a favourite person.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

