Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often wonder whether to respond to your feelings or to your intellectually driven thoughts. You will try both, until you find out which voice works best for you. If you are single, you have a strong magnetic quality that attracts many potential admirers. You might have difficulty choosing who, when and where. Just go with the flow. If you are attached, the two of you discover what a special year this could be. You seem capable of increased closeness and caring; your significant other can’t help but respond. LEO is always fun to hang out with.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Good news comes via a close associate or partner. You probably will have to make a choice once you give consideration to the different possibilities. Your intuition guides you, whether you admit it or not. Tonight: Get an early start on the weekend. Let the wild child out.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You need to have an important conversation. Calls flood your desk during the daylight hours. You could be deciding which way to go with an emotional matter. You’ll hear news from someone at a distance. How much do you want to add to this conversation? Tonight: Nap first.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Let go of immediate concerns. You could feel overwhelmed by an already busy schedule, and you still might need to factor in some last-minute visits. Your sixth sense comes out when dealing with an authority figure; use your skills well. Tonight: Out and about.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

