Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you alternate between feeling very fortunate professionally or popular within your community and feeling discouraged by everything you have to do. You also have an unusually high energy level. If you are single, meeting someone exciting who can provide you with a meaningful relationship becomes most likely after summer. If you are attached, the two of you might decide to become more active within your immediate circle or take up a hobby together. SCORPIO can be difficult at times.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might go from feeling optimistic to wanting to withdraw. Understand that your emotions go up and down; they never will be the same for long. Don’t judge yourself so harshly. You know what to do — you just don’t want to do it. Tonight: Hook up with a loved one.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You have given enough thought to a project, and you finally are at the point of acting on it. Check out any last-minute details before you launch into action — and the sooner, the better. Someone you consider a dear friend wants to get together. Tonight: Live in the moment.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Pace yourself and understand your limitations. If you want to try a different approach or do something differently, test it out. Timing is working for you in the next few days. You might not like the results of your experiment, but you can always try again. Tonight: Be both naughty and nice.CANCER (June 21-July 22)