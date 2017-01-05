Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open up to a new sense of well-being, though often you experience an internal conflict between what you want and what you know you’ll get. Perhaps this is a learned habit from childhood. Regardless, accept yourself as you are. If you are single, you could meet someone who seems to send mixed signals. Wait until summertime, when you are likely to meet a potential sweetie who is more worthy of your time. If you are attached, you and your sweetie will manifest one of your long-term dreams. The period from summer on could be very special and significant to you as a couple. ARIES has a fiery personality, especially around you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Pressure builds throughout the day. You will need to deal with a personal matter, in which someone might be wilful and manipulative. You can handle what comes down the path, but you’ll decide to head in a different direction just to bypass this person. Tonight: As you like it.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You could be pushing hard to achieve your goals and get through several difficult tasks. Stay centred, and you will achieve much more than you even thought possible. Lighten the moment by applying a more positive mindset. Tonight: Get some extra sleep, if you can.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You’ll get the lay of the land quickly, whether it is through your friends or through your power of observation. Don’t allow a partner to pressure you. Set limits and support yourself in maintaining them. Only then will a situation stabilize. Tonight: Get into weekend mode.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

