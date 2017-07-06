Horoscope for Thursday, July 6, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you demonstrate the ability to be the workhorse of the zodiac. You will be able to focus and push distractions aside in order to achieve your goals. Others watch your concentration and dedication. Don’t be surprised at the offers that emerge as a result. If you are single, you open up doors and willingly date people who are not your normal type. Verify that a bond works for the long term before committing. If you are attached, the two of you become much closer than you recently have been. Fall might be cold, but your romantic life sizzles. SAGITTARIUS ignites your imagination about travel.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might be wondering which way to go in order to succeed and fulfill others’ expectations. You’ll become more centered as the day goes on. Listen carefully to feedback. Your instincts will point you in the right direction, Tonight: Don’t overthink a personal matter.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Success comes through one-on-one relating. When you speak, you make quite an impression. Don’t be too demanding in your expectations of others; not everyone has your gifts. Use diplomacy to get the results you desire. Tonight: Enjoy dinner with a special person.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You’ll head in a new direction in a different way. Your thinking and orchestrating of ideas seem to have taken on a new pace. Understand where others are coming from. Maintain a sense of humor with a partner who often changes his or her mind. Tonight: Accept an offer.CANCER (June 21-July 22)