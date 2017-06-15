Horoscope for Thursday, June 15, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you might be more focused on your image, community presence and/or career. You want to make an impression in every single way. Be sensitive to your audience. If you are single, consider being as authentic as you can be. You are likely to meet someone significant at any given time. If you are attached, the two of you enjoy many happy times together. Your biggest squabble will be over money. Consider keeping separate checking accounts. PISCES trusts his or her intuition more than you trust yours.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Your mind seems to be focused on everything except what is happening right around you. A subtle jab from a friend might jolt you and bring you back to the here and now. Don’t let yourself be challenged by some confusing communication. Tonight: Choose a favourite stressbuster.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Zero in on what is important to you. A financial matter could be of major importance. Know that some dissension is OK, as it forces you to rethink your logic and understand the other party’s. Questioning conclusions will bring better results. Tonight: Where the action is.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Take the lead on a major project. Others respect your ability to pick up information and present what you have gathered. An associate might be more challenging than you had anticipated. Fatigue could be a major player in this situation. Tonight: In the limelight.CANCER (June 21-July 22)