Horoscope for Thursday, June 8, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you are able to achieve certain long-term goals and desires. You’ll need to focus on your objectives. You also will be unusually fortunate. If you are single, be aware of the many potential suitors you have. Know what you want, and make your choice accordingly. If you are attached, you often are at odds with your significant other, yet the attraction between you remains high. The two of you tend to come from very different perspectives. SAGITTARIUS can be provocative, but he or she is a lot of fun.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Stay on top of a personal matter by keeping the connection between you and a loved one alive. It is always important to understand what is driving you. Try to figure out this person’s motives as well. Through empathy, you can strengthen your bond. Tonight: Be spontaneous.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Throw yourself completely into a project. Turning a personal matter around could be a lot easier if you respond to someone else’s energy. Friends surround you, though they might be quite distracting. Make plans for tonight and the weekend. Tonight: Just do not be alone.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Your energy is high today. A partner could be somewhat sassy and wilful. Your creativity and caring attitude will shine through in the moment. Someone who tends to be vague might cause more than his or her share of confusion. Tonight: Go along with a new idea.CANCER (June 21-July 22)