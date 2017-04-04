Horoscope for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often wear your heart on your sleeve. People tend to misread your intentions. Be open to questions. If you are single, you could attract someone who is emotionally unavailable. Be careful, and get to know potential suitors well before committing. If you are attached, your sweetie often acts in surprising ways. The good news is that this creates an element of excitement for your relationship. LEO is always great company.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You will share some news with a loved one, who, based on his or her reaction, seems rather surprised. You could be taken aback by this person’s response. Tap into your imagination for some help in dealing with this difference of opinion. Tonight: Add more spice to your life.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Your mind is likely to keep replaying the same story over and over. Take a walk, or throw yourself into some other kind of physical activity that helps your mind relax. Return calls and emails. You will hear some unusual news today or in the near future. Tonight: Happy at home.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You could surprise a friend, or vice versa. The unexpected is likely to run through your day. At the same time, you’ll realize that you are becoming more and more accustomed to these bouts of chaos. Feelings seem to be intense. Tonight: Go along with the moment.CANCER (June 21-July 22)