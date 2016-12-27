Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you grow in new ways. Your willingness to be more open and reflective allows greater flexibility. If you are single, you have a tendency to attract those who are attached or emotionally unavailable. As of fall 2017, someone who has the qualities you seek could enter your life. You will meet this person through your immediate circle of friends. If you are attached, the two of you will be working on a common goal. Celebration and expansion become higher priorities in your lives. SAGITTARIUS makes a great confidant for you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Reach out to someone at a distance for advice, to catch up on news or simply to swap a holiday story or two. You tend to do the unexpected, which is a result of your spontaneous and adventurous spirit. Use caution with a relative at a distance. Tonight: Read between the lines.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)One-on-one relating will result in some unexpected insights. You know which way to proceed. Your perspective grows the more you learn, which eventually could cause a complete reversal in your position or point of view. Tonight: Time for a readjustment of the budget.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Keep in mind what you expect from someone you care about. If this person senses your dissatisfaction, he or she could close down. Opportunities are likely to emerge if you choose to make one of your creative ideas a reality. What’s stopping you? Tonight: Go with the moment.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

