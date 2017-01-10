Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you are either plugged into work or lobbying to have your way. You have the ability to float from topic to topic with ease. You also love diversity and change. You note that your flexibility is needed on the home front, where there could be several disruptions. If you are single, your romantic life becomes far more exciting after summer 2017. Someone quite engaging is likely to enter your life at that time. If you are attached, the two of you are in a period of readjustment. Try not to lose your focus on what is necessary. CANCER often seems very needy.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You will be on top of your game early in the day. You’ll clear out a lot of work and responsibilities. You might slow down by the end of the day, as fatigue seems to follow your whirlwind act. Postpone important communication, if need be. Tonight: Make it early.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Do your best with a money agreement. Make the most of what is happening between you and someone else. Try to get past the cold chill that exists between you. You could be surprised by the perspective you gain as a result. Tonight: Catch up on news and recent events.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Use the daylight hours to the max, even if you feel as if you would like to do something else. Understand what is happening with a difficult person rather than take his or her behaviour personally. It is not worth the stress or the time. Tonight: Treat a loved one to dinner.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx