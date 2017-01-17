Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you greet many new situations. The good news is that you adjust quickly to all types of variables. You tend to find unusually strong and dynamic solutions. Some of you will buy a house or remodel. If you are single, you have an earthy quality that is heightened to new levels. The person who enters your life this fall could be significant to your life. If you are attached, you and your sweetie often feel pulled between your personal commitments and enjoying just hanging out. You could decide to make a major life change this fall that could make both of you very happy. LIBRA can be charming, but he or she is not as grounded as you’d like.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You definitely want to be responsive to others, yet you somehow trigger controversy when trying to be supportive. At the base of what is happening is a misunderstanding. This problem easily could be attributed to the usage of a word and its different meanings. Tonight: Make nice.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Pace yourself. You might be tempted to move a personal matter in a different direction. You have a lot of ground to cover, and many errands to handle. Postpone a lengthy discussion until later; you’ll want to be relaxed for it. Tonight: Go for a walk after dinner, if possible.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You have great ideas, and you know how to add that extra flourish that others often lack. Be as clear as you can in a discussion. You might find someone else’s ideas even more exciting. Confirm meeting times and places. Maintain a sense of humour. Tonight: Be mischievous.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

