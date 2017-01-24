Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you seem to be riding a wave of good luck, especially if you detach more often and learn to keep your eye on the big picture. You need to be a stern realist when handling your funds; otherwise, you could make an error. You find that your daily life seems to present an interesting twist, no matter what you are doing. If you are single, you never know who you are going to meet next! Someone highly educated could make you smile. If you are attached, you and your sweetie will want to travel more. In fact, just planning a trip could be meaningful and fun for both of you. SAGITTARIUS is always a friend.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Keep your priorities in mind. Daylight hours are likely to be more successful than those later in the day. Focus on a key project and meeting. You will be pleased by what comes out of these encounters. Clear out as much as you can, and remain focused. Tonight: Chill out.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You might not be aware of how much a boss needs your presence and feedback. Today, you get an indication of this person’s needs. At times, you could be overwhelmed by his or her dependency. You know how to make others feel secure. Tonight: Find your friends.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Relate closely to a partner. You’ll find that although you interact well, both of you could be overwhelmed by all the choices that face you. The two of you are very different, yet you arrive at the same conclusion. Just keep exploring different approaches. Tonight: Out late.CANCER (June 21-July 22)