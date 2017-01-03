Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you might be overly demanding. As a result, you will learn to temper your requests by incorporating some charm and warmth. You will develop a unique style as you create much more of what you want. If you are single, you could meet someone on the way to work or through a respected authority figure. This person might not be the one with whom you have a forever relationship, yet you still will grow with him or her in your life. If you are attached, the two of you often disagree, but what you do with your difference of opinions could define your interactions. Learn to respect each other’s views. PISCES has a stern, critical side.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You have so much energy that you inadvertently could push someone away. A boss or higher-up can be very manipulative. Your ability to communicate will be emphasized. News might not be as forthcoming as you would like. Tonight: Do more listening and less talking.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Zero in on your priorities. Someone who can be quite assertive might be pushing his or her views. Although you might not be sure of yourself when dealing with demanding people, you should start working on changing that now. Tonight: Hang out wherever your friends are.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might be forced to take control of an uncomfortable situation. What you have to work with might not be ideal, but you’ll be able to work through the problem. Just stop and reflect as much as you need to. Be serious in your dealings with a partner. Tonight: Say “yes” to an offer.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx