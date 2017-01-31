Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open up to many different options. You might not always feel sure of yourself to make the right decisions. You might be changing your perspective more and more this year. You often suppress your anger. If you are single, you might meet someone who is attached to someone else but doesn’t let you know. Be careful before making any commitments. If you are attached, the two of you develop a strong friendship that adds to the strength of your relationship. You often can be seen out and about together. ARIES is a great friend.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might stop and be cautious before you make an important choice. Think about the others involved, and use your strong drive to push through an issue. You could surprise yourself, should you allow your impulsiveness to get out of control. Tonight: All smiles.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Expect a hectic pace. Events, calls and others matters could distract you, as they seem to appear one right after the other. You might find that you become easily irritated. You know that you have good reason to have a short fuse. Tonight: Know when to schedule a massage.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Others turn to you to take the lead in a touchy situation. Even if you do want to assume a leadership role, think twice. It might be much more demanding than you realize. Realize what this effort will take from you before jumping in. Tonight: Meet up with friends.CANCER (June 21-July 22)