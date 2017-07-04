Horoscope for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

astrology, horoscope, today’s, daily, prediction, forecast, stars, Jacqueline Bigar, birthday, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesIF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open up to new ideas, which you probably will apply to at least one area of your life. Others enjoy your uniqueness and your ability to approach new situations with optimism. If you are single, be aware of a potential suitor’s issues before you get too involved. Be open to dating until you are sure you want to commit. If you are attached, your relationship benefits from taking short trips away together. These special times cement your bond, so that you can endure more stressful periods in the future. SCORPIO loves to get together.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Just being yourself could be a source of tension today, as you are likely to do the unexpected and provoke others. You also demonstrate more caring and understanding toward a sibling or close friend. If throwing a celebration, invite a neighbour. Tonight: Let the party begin.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Article Continued BelowYou enjoy seeing your friends, but it appears as if someone else is in control of the plans. Whether you are going to someone’s house for a party or just to the movies, you might want to change your agenda. Spend some quality time with a loved one. Tonight: Be docile and caring.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might want to keep a low profile. Generally, you prefer to be in the middle of what is happening. You’ll likely be the one facilitating what is happening, whether it is flipping the burgers at a barbecue or pointing out that it’s time to watch the fireworks. Tonight: All smiles.