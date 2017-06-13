Horoscope for Tuesday, June 13, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you open new doors and are more creative than you have been in years. You enjoy the company of many people, as you are versatile and able to adjust to different ideas. If you are single, you are in the perfect period to meet someone special, if you so desire. By October, you will become more interested in a one-on-one bond. If you are attached, your sweetie helps you to see the big picture within your relationship. As a couple, you express exceptional intellectual and emotional finesse. AQUARIUS knows how to get your attention.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Optimism is the rule rather than the exception, especially in groups and meetings. The haze that surrounds a secret matter could distort the real facts. Know that there is confusion about what is happening, even in your own mind. Tonight: Surround yourself with friends.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Be willing to take the lead. Others seem to like your ideas and where you are coming from. Reassess a situation, and try to get to the bottom of a problem. You rarely shake up the status quo, but you might need to at the present moment. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Reach out to someone at a distance. Your creativity remains high. Check in with someone who often listens to your ideas and gives you helpful feedback. This person’s presence might be more important than you are aware. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.CANCER (June 21-July 22)