Horoscope for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you will be unusually quiet and centred. You often replay a situation, discussion or decision in your head over and over again. You also might opt to do some personal and/or volunteer work. If you are single, you easily could hook up with someone who is emotionally unavailable. Get to know this person before deciding to commit. If you are attached, you and your sweetie will want to plan some getaways for just the two of you. Your bond will be enhanced as a result. TAURUS understands you better than you would like!ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might want to consider taking a few days off. You could be concerned about your finances, but you are likely to fare better after refreshing your mind and body. A discussion might unnerve you, unless you are sure of yourself. Tonight: Examine your budget carefully.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Unexpected events will work in your favour if you remain open. Make a long-overdue call. Standing on ceremony won’t serve you well. You might wonder if you can achieve a long-term goal. You won’t know unless you try! Tonight: Purchase a new item for your wardrobe.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might be able to bypass an issue through positive thinking. A friend surprises you, and you can’t help but respond. Deal with a problem directly. You have a mental versatility that will help you. Consider what is happening with a loved one. Tonight: Be more understanding.CANCER (June 21-July 22)