Horoscope for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you get past many obstacles because of your resourcefulness. You also express an unusual magnetism that attracts others and helps solve problems. If you are single, you’ll have several potential suitors appear. To make a good choice, you need to decide what type of relationship you want. If you are attached, the two of you seem to grow because of a more positive attitude that emanates from your sweetie. You naturally reflect back the good vibes. LEO helps you to lighten up when you are down.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might have been concerned about a certain amount of confusion. However, you’ll see how easily others can let go of their views and be ready to listen. Seize the moment, and allow your creativity to take the lead. Tonight: Allow more fun to happen; take a mid-week break.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You might have misheard what someone said. Avoid misrepresenting the facts, and move forward with a conversation even it feels somewhat awkward. You are likely to present an idea that will make others stop and think. Listen to the feedback. Tonight: Make weekend plans.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Confusion surrounds communication. You might try very hard to keep everyone clear of the apparent impending problems. What you say has more impact than you realize. Expect an appropriate response from the others involved. Tonight: Out and about with loved ones.CANCER (June 21-July 22)