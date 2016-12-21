Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year has an unusual tone to it. You will be noticed wherever you go. If you’re working, you could be up for a promotion and/or pay raise. You’ll become even more aware of your image and what you have to offer. Your popularity soars! If you are single, you almost have to claw people off you. From fall 2017 on, you could meet someone of great significance. If you are attached, the two of you need to work on having more private time together. Your bond will flourish as a result. LIBRA often pressures you for more of your time.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might sense a distinct shift in energy. Remain responsive to others, at least until you decide which way the wind is blowing. Once you do, you can let your guard down. Understand that a respected friend or family member needs your attention. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Reach out to a friend or loved one at a distance. This person might be heading your way in the near future, or vice versa. If you have not yet made plans to visit, seize the moment ASAP and discuss getting together. Tonight: Put on some holiday music, or go caroling.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You’ll have an easy time buzzing around. You will want to drop in on one person in the morning, and then join someone else later in the day. However, when it comes to having a serious talk, you might want to run away. Just get it over with. Tonight: All smiles.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

