Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you often feel as if others are observing you, especially at work or in public. You have a unique yet efficient style that attracts people’s attention. You will start seeing the benefits of your abilities. In fact, a pay raise and/or a promotion is likely. If you are single, take your time deciding whether someone is the right person for you. Don’t just settle for the first potential suitor who comes your way. If you are attached, curb a tendency to be me-oriented. Remember that a relationship is a two-way street. A fellow CAPRICORN understands you only too well!ARIES (March 21-April 19)You could feel complete and energized, especially after a recent surge of productivity. Do not assume that others want to hear your opinions and/or thoughts. Note the difference in how you think and how they think. Be patient when explaining yourself. Tonight: A must appearance.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Your ideas reflect a transforming and more open view. Your ability to add to the quality of your life is enhanced as a result. If you’re involved with a community matter, expect to be extra busy. Your instincts with money will serve you well. Tonight: Evaluate a suggestion.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)One-on-one relating could be quite dynamic and exciting if you stay open-minded. You have the potential for a new beginning within a partnership or in another major area in your life. In life, you can only go forward; there is no option for going backward. Tonight: Share news.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

