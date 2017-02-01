Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you will continue to be more verbal than in the past. You won’t hesitate to let others know how you feel. If you start pushing and manipulating someone to get your way, you could be witness to a huge backfire. If you are single, your outgoing personality melts barriers quickly. When you meet the right person, which could be this year, you will know. If you are attached, the two of you communicate effectively. Don’t let a neighbour or sibling interfere with your bond. ARIES knows how to make his or her ideas sink into your mind.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Finally, events seem to be flowing more easily than in the recent past. You know where you are heading, and you can coast down that path without any interference. Someone might decide to give you some flak at the last minute; don’t let it get to you. Tonight: As you like it.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Move slowly, even if everything seems A-OK. Though you might have the cosmic green light, your path could be fraught with several different obstacles. Slow down or postpone what you are doing for a while, until you feel surer of yourself. Tonight: Not to be found.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You could be more focused on gaining success than on handling a project. A meeting proves to be more effective than you thought possible. You might need to read between the lines with a business dealing. Look to others for feedback. Tonight: Keep your eye on the prize.CANCER (June 21-July 22)