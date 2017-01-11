Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you have the ability to see both sides of an argument. This flexibility is a strength. Avoid people who are into power plays; you don’t want to let that negative behaviour into your life. If you are single, you are unusually charismatic. Potential lovers flock toward you. Know what kind of relationship you are looking for. If you are attached, you and your sweetie will have much to smile about. The two of you are likely to realize a mutual long-term goal in the period that follows summer. CANCER is as security-oriented as you are!ARIES (March 21-April 19)Slow down some and relax with a roommate or family member, if possible. As the day continues, pressure increases to the point that you could find yourself in an argument that you never intended to happen. Squeeze in a walk later in the afternoon. Tonight: Assess your options.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Communication becomes a pivotal part of the day. You might find that it is possible to share a very creative concept, as others seem more willing to brainstorm and listen. Give their ideas the time and appreciation they deserve. Tonight: At your favourite spot with a friend.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Self-discipline might be more needed than you realize, especially when it comes to partaking in a favourite pastime. You easily could be found breaking the bank without realizing what you are doing. Keep a close eye on your budget. Tonight: Let others pick up the tab.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

