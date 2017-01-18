Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you can expect to be on a memorable roller-coaster ride. The unexpected continues to occur, which keeps your life exciting. Some of you will purchase a home or choose to remodel. Go with the flow, but be sure to maintain the constants you need in your life. If you are single, your preference for who you’d like to date could change. You might not be able to tolerate your previous choices. If you are attached, you will see life in a different light from your sweetie. Give him or her time to adjust to your new ideas and energy. You often feel tense around LIBRA.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Events could challenge your leadership style. You will see where a change is needed and consider adjusting accordingly. You still might opt to handle yourself in a most unpredictable way, sending jolts to those around you. Tonight: Deal with someone else’s strong reaction.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)You understand the need for holding out until you get more facts. Your lack of comfort when dealing with someone unpredictable emerges. As much as you like and appreciate stability, unpredictable people are a source of intrigue to you. Tonight: Try a new restaurant or haunt.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)A loved one seems to be transforming in front of your eyes. You might be concerned that some of your agreements will dissipate; do not project this thought into the universe. Remain as positive as you can. Tonight: Expect adventure if you choose to meet up with a certain friend.CANCER (June 21-July 22)