Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you see life from a very different perspective than in the past. You feel that if you can conjure up a dream or goal, you can make it happen. You communicate your feelings with precision when you choose to. If you are single, you might blur the line between reality and a romantic fantasy. Be aware of your choices, and be a cynic if need be. If you are attached, the two of you spend a lot of time pursuing your mutual long-term desires. This behaviour creates a stronger foundation between you. CAPRICORN tends to play devil's advocate for you.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You would love to throw yourself into a group project or a brainstorming session. You probably will, yet there is a nagging responsibility that beckons you. You might not even be aware of your feelings here, but know that you will in time. Tonight: In the limelight.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)One-on-one relating requires your attention and caring. You are able to say more, but at times you might feel as if you need to hold back until you get a better lay of the land. You will come out fine, even if you do not pull back so much. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.GEMINI (May 21-June 20)Look to the long term, and tighten up a project. You might even choose go back to school to take a brush-up course in your field. Count on viable feedback from a close friend. Your instincts come through with an older person. Tonight: Opt for an important conversation.CANCER (June 21-July 22)