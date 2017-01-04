Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you spend a lot of time taking the lead on key issues. You also do more research and studying than in the past. You actually might even opt to go back to school. All eyes will be on you. If you are single, you’ll meet someone with ease, as long as you just do your thing. The person you meet this year could be of unusual significance. If you are attached, the two of you could opt to take a long-desired trip. Your family might be more active in your lives as well. ARIES can be wilful and difficult to deal with.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might have a difficult time in the morning believing that you are going to be a spitfire in the evening. A misunderstanding could emerge from out of nowhere. You can’t be too careful when making sure that everyone is on the same page. Tonight: Whatever knocks your socks off!TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Use the morning to the max, especially when dealing with an important individual. Keep conversations on a one-on-one level. You might see some confusion arise around a money agreement you have with a partner. Keep talks low-key. Tonight: Not to be found!Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You’ll take on a leadership role within a key group, and as a result, you’ll emphasize the importance of getting others’ support in a meeting. Once you give more power to the group, you will gain a lot more of their support. Tonight: Choose your words with care.CANCER (June 21-July 22)

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx