Horoscope for Wednesday, July 5, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you put a lot of effort into various facets of your daily life. You could decide to achieve a long-term goal. You’ll infuse more excitement into your life simply by changing your work hours. If you are single, the time to meet Mr. or Ms. Right will come after mid-October, when you could meet someone who gives you a case of the butterflies. If you are attached, the two of you enter a period where you act like new lovers. Enjoy your time together. SAGITTARIUS has very dynamic ideas that could be applicable to your life.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Whoever or whatever baffled or bored you yesterday could prove to be your muse today, which adds to your creativity. Brainstorm away. Encourage others to play devil’s advocate. Your imagination draws on your experience. Tonight: Let a loved one express his or her caring.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)One-on-one relating will delight you; however, it also might slow you down when it comes to dealing with a domestic matter. You’ll want to get some feedback. A friend or associate has an odd way of showing his or her support. Tonight: Run some errands on the way home.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Keep reaching out to others. Someone close to you might be too chatty in your opinion. You’ll try to settle him or her down in order to complete certain projects. An older relative or higher-up has an unusual approach to a difficult situation. Tonight: Get together with a pal.CANCER (June 21-July 22)