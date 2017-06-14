Horoscope for Wednesday, June 14, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you will go with the flow as you rarely have before. You have the unique ability to read between the lines when others speak. Some of you will return to school to enhance your expertise. Many of you will do more travelling. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone of significance while out living your life. Know that this person could be a foreigner. If you are attached, the two of you share many mutual goals. As a couple, you are likely to make one of your shared desires a reality. AQUARIUS understands you, and vice versa.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You understand what is happening between a partner and a close friend. Try not to step into the middle of an argument. You might need to minimize your involvement in this particular situation. Know that this, too, shall pass. Tonight: Listen to music, and let your mind wander.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)A partner reads your mood, even if you try to hide where you are coming from. You can trust that what you say in a conversation with this person will stay between the two of you. This person tends to be moodier than many others. Tonight: Make time for a difficult loved one.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Others could be somewhat off. How you deal with a key person might change because of a new revelation. Don’t make any harsh judgments until you have all the facts. Take your time to integrate new information before taking any action. Tonight: Take an overview while relaxing.CANCER (June 21-July 22)