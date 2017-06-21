Horoscope for Wednesday, June 21, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year your friends seem to bring you good luck. When you brainstorm with certain people, you come up with solid ideas. When you join forces with these same people, the likelihood of success is amplified. You also demonstrate more empathy and sensitivity toward others. If you are single, a relationship is likely to bloom sometime in the fall. Take your time getting to know this person. If you are attached, the two of you often can be found off on an adventure together. Your relationship embodies many characteristics, especially fun and excitement. GEMINI understands you very well.ARIES (March 21-April 19)You might feel torn between two opposing opinions. You want to handle a personal matter, but a community appearance is a must. You will be juggling different concerns for a good part of the day. You have the capability to achieve everything you want. Tonight: Visit with a loved one.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)Use the daylight hours to the max, when you seem more capable of achieving what you desire. Communication flows as you handle an important matter. Even if you don’t verbalize your feelings, the tone of your voice will reveal them. Tonight: Invite a friend for dinner.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)You might feel out of sorts and not know which way to go with a personal matter. Know that when the time is right, you will come up with a solution. Keep a secret hush-hush. You easily could spill the beans if you’re not careful. Tonight: Out and about, strutting your stuff.CANCER (June 21-July 22)