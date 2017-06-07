Horoscope for Wednesday, June 7, 2017

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This year you will be more curious and more willing to hear very different ideas. You initially might consider some of these ideas to be controversial, but eventually will embrace them. If you are single, you could meet someone special in your day-to-day travels. Enjoy getting to know this person. If you are attached, the two of you seem to be best friends as well as lovers. As a couple, you are likely to take up a new mutual hobby. SAGITTARIUS has similar goals to yours but a very different approach.ARIES (March 21-April 19)Your understanding of major life issues comes through. Trying to finalize an agreement could backfire, and/or you might have to redo it. The best approach would be to hold off on finalizing any matter until tonight or tomorrow. Tonight: Doors open if you start a conversation.TAURUS (April 20-May 20)For the sake of peace, defer to a partner. All opinions are subject to change today. A close associate tends to impress you with his or her clarity. Make time to speak with this person in a more relaxing setting. As a result, you might learn a lot. Tonight: Chat over dinner.Article Continued BelowGEMINI (May 21-June 20)Focus on the matter at hand. What you believe now could change in the next few days. Be open to fast changes. Several friends are likely to seek you out for a chat; keep the conversation moving. You will hear new information that could affect you. Tonight: Out among the crowds.CANCER (June 21-July 22)