14 Truths About Being An Asexual Person

What’s it like to be asexual in a world as sex obsessed as ours? It might help to understand what it means to be asexual first. Unlike celibacy ― where people give up sex as a choice ―asexuality is a sexual orientation, according to the Asexual Visibility and Education Network (AVEN). Asexual people have the same emotional needs as anyone and are just as capable of being in intimate relationships as other people ― they’re just not interested in sex. And being asexual categorically does not mean you’re lonely. Below, men and women on the secret-sharing app Whisper talk about what it’s like to be asexual. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

