Betty White Won't Remarry, But She's Open To 'Fooling Around'

Betty White isn't interested in marrying again, but a little hanky panky? She's thought about it. In a new interview for Yahoo News, Katie Couric asked our favorite 95-year-old if she had ever thought about remarrying after the death of her husband Allen Ludden in 1981. "Remarry? No. Fooling around, sure!" the "Golden Girls" star joked. (See the moment at the one minute mark in the video above.) Get it, Betty! The "Golden Girl" star also explained what led her to marry Ludden ― the host of the game show "Password" ― after going through two divorces. (The actress was previously married to WWII pilot Dick Barker and theatrical agent Lane Allen.) "All of a sudden, you find the right one and it makes everything fall into place," she said of Ludden, whom she was to married to for 18 "wonderful years." White may not have married a fourth time, but she's definitely harbored some crushes. In an interview with Kristen Bell and Jamie Lee Curtis that ran in AARP in 2010, White confessed she had a thing for Robert Redford. "I don't have a fella, but if Allen ― or Robert Redford ― were around, we'd have a very active sex life," she said. "Does desire melt away with age? I'm waiting for that day to come. Sexual desire is like aging—a lot of it is up here [points to her head]." May we all live to be that wise and vivacious at 95.