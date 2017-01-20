Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce From Wife Of 20 Years Sara Kapfer

Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer, TMZ reported Friday. The news comes nearly three years after Kapfer filed for separation from the actor, citing irreconcilable differences. The American Crime Story actor married Kapfer in 1994. The two were high school sweethearts and have three children together ― sons Spencer and Mason and daughter, Piper. According to TMZ, Gooding Jr. is requesting joint legal custody and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter and is willing to pay spousal support. The 49-year-old actor is also asking to keep all of his earnings from the date Kapfer filed for separation. Back in March 2016, Gooding Jr. hinted at a reconciliation while on the “Steve Harvey Show.” “Well, officially, I’m still married. You know how marriages go, sometimes you take a break or two,” the actor told Harvey. “All I’m saying is that my life is what it is right now… Things happen, you grow up. I took my wife on a date the other day. Took her to see a movie the other day. Yeah. We got kids, man. We got to keep this together, strong, you know? That’s how I see it.” Related Stories The Emmys Had An Embarrassing Flub Before The Show Even Started Cuba Gooding Jr. Says It's 'Important' To Use The Word 'N****r' On TV Cuba Gooding Jr. Says Hollywood's Diversity Issue Didn't Start With Oscars Cuba Gooding Jr. on Playing O.J. Simpson: ‘Not My Job’ to Say if He Was Guilty