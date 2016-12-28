Dallas Cowboys Fan Gets The Best Revenge After Being Dumped By Text

Four months after asking her to marry him, Brenna Clanton’s fiancé broke up with her ― via text. Unfortunately for the fiance, he missed out on an epic Christmas gift from Clanton: Two tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys’ home game against the Detroit Lions the day after Christmas. Clanton, 30, took her best friend instead and brought a hilarious sign to spread the word about what happened. Here’s a pic posted by Alex McDaniel, an editor at the Oxford Eagle: Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD— Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016 “My fiance dumped me in a text message,” the Austin, Texas-based hairstylist wrote on the sign. “He should have waited until after Christmas. #nothingincommon” Unsurprisingly, the Internet (especially fellow Cowboys fans) loved Clanton’s “win some, lose some” attitude and her snazzy sign: @AlexMcDaniel hope she had a great time at the game and she will be good! She has a nation behind her #CowboysNation— Ignacio Nacho Zuniga (@Nacho__ONE) December 27, 2016 @AlexMcDaniel what a failure. You find a chick who likes sports and buys you tickets, you do everything you can to make them happy.— no sleep (@dupe_3) December 27, 2016 @AlexMcDaniel buy her all the beers. She's a catch— Brad (@Brad2524) December 27, 2016 In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Clanton explained why she brought the feather boa-lined sign. “I decided to have some fun with it, this was my little get-back to him,” she said. “I thought this might show up on the jumbotron or TV broadcast and I knew (my ex) would be watching the game.” Moral of the story? Don’t break up with someone before Christmas, via text. Your ex may go viral. Related… 11 Comics That Perfectly Sum Up Life As A Modern Single Woman The Breakup That Changed My Life An Introvert's Guide To Surviving A Breakup Why I Dumped My Conservative Boyfriend

