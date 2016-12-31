How To Avoid Talking To People, As Told In 2 Genius Comics

Engaging in small talk sends plenty of people ― and introverts especially ― into panic mode. For others, small talk just feels shallow and aimless, like so: In the College Humor comics below, illustrator A.C. Stuart gives us a fail-proof defense against dreaded stop and chat: Noob the Loser/College Humor Problem. Solved. Head to Stuart’s Facebook page for more illustrations. Related Stories What It's Like To Date As An Introvert, In 11 Awkward Comics 7 Doodles That Explain Why Introverts Act The Way They Do 11 Illustrations That Sum Up How Exhausting Modern Dating Can Be Being An Introvert Is No Excuse

