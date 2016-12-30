If People Were Honest At New Year's Eve Parties

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those of us who look forward to New Year’s Eve and those who know the night will inevitably end in disappointment. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ll appreciate the College Humor video above. In the sketch, guests wander around a house party and say exactly what’s on their mind. “I had to come to this party because everything I actually wanted to do was way too expensive,” one guest explains to the host as he walks in. “Also, you’re out of alcohol and it’s only 10 p.m.,” another dude says to her. “Sounds like your problem!” Yeah, we’re staying home this year. Related Stories If Airlines Were Honest, We'd Already Know That They're The Worst If Smartphone Commercials Were Being Honest With You If Out Of Office Replies Were Honest If Those Inspirational Wedding Pics Were Honest

